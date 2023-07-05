POLL: Very few Americans have confidence in the US government

The United States has the lowest level of confidence in its government among the G7 nations, according to a new Gallup poll released one day before Independence Day.

Americans lacking in faith

Only 31% of American adults, down from 56% in 2006, when it was the most in the G7, “have confidence” in the American government, according to the poll. A staggering 69% of Americans stated they lacked faith in the government.

The U.S. was closely followed by the U.K., with only 33% of British adults expressing confidence in their government. Among the other G7 nations, Germany ranked highest with 61% of its citizens expressing such confidence, followed by Canada at 51%, France at 46%, Japan at 43%, and Italy at 41%.

Low ratings Biden

Gallup reports that the trust of Americans in their government has been falling throughout the years, but it dropped from 46% to 40% when President Biden entered office in 2021 and again to 31% in 2022, on par with the lowest levels of confidence reached in 2013, 2016 and 2018.

The study was conducted as Biden’s dismal approval ratings persisted, according to a recent Fox News poll, lingering between 42% and 46% for the past year.

Only 39% of American adults, or only one percent more than in 2022, said they had “extreme pride” in their nation, according to a separate Gallup survey released last week.

Inflation, gas prices, crime rate

In 2022, the president and Congress are battling to address high inflation, record gas prices, rising crime and gun violence, ongoing illegal immigration, and significant foreign policy challenges from Russia and China.

It is noteworthy that confidence in the major institutions of the federal government is at a low point at this time. The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was anticipated after a draft opinion was made public in May, but confidence had already declined before that decision.

Is it really the American government that is failing or it is democracy that is a failure?

