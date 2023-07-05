TRANSGENDER woman with a BEARD is now a LESBIAN, is it TRANSPHOBIC if lesbians refuse to date a trans woman? 

There are plenty of those who are genuinely transgender, and are accepted among members of society. However, those who are quite peculiar and are trying to stand out the most will receive heavy backlash. This is due to the fact that many prefer the conventional societal norms.

There is a rising concern among the lesbian community about trans women wanting to date them. Sadly, there are some who are getting called transphobic due to not being interested. According to the BBC, the question arises: does a lesbian display transphobia by refusing to engage in sexual relationships with trans women?

In addition to this, there are lesbians who claim they face mounting pressure and coercion to accept trans women as partners. However, if they reject this idea, they receive threats. In addition to this, a lesbian reveals the disturbing extent of the backlash she is facing. Unfortunately, she also receives death threats comparing her to Hitler, simply because she refuses to have sexual relations with trans women.

Bearded transgender TikToker in a relationship with another woman not sitting right with conservatives

My guess is that is not a lesbian woman, that's a man that can't get close to a woman any other way so he's using the excuse. No I will not recognize "it's" labeling feel free to call me what ever worn out re interpreted name you want. — Leonard Soares (@leonard_per) July 3, 2023

Twitter users are stating that this TikToker is still a man, even in appearance. Furthermore, this user adds that this individual is unable to get a woman as a cis man, hence she has to portray herself as a woman. The weirdest part of it all is after transitioning, she is still growing her bushy beard.

But "she" can make her pregnant…🤔 — Sterlizsilver (@Sterlizvewpoint) July 3, 2023

In addition to this, women are stating that they are vehemently disagreeing with this idea. In California, gender identity laws will protect individuals like them and state that they are actual lesbians. Most would not care about how an individual dresses and does in private, but making a charade of it is ticking a lot of people off.

I practically had to get out a pen and paper to work that out 😆 — Shonad McDermott (@ShonadMcDermott) July 3, 2023

Furthermore, a conservative man states that he is also a trans woman in a lesbian relationship with his wife. He adds that this is a straight marriage, and they are a heterosexual couple. It seems that the LGB community is also agreeing with sentiments like this as they are feeling the erasure from their own community.

