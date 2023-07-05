Threads from Meta: The competition that will end Elon Musk?

Elon Musk’s struggling service may finally have some competition as rival social media business Meta Platforms Inc. appears set to launch an alternative service named “Threads” while ongoing problems at Twitter Inc. persisted into today.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Meta plans to release Threads “soon,” though the specific date is not known. The service is being developed on top of Instagram and is anticipated to imitate a number of features already provided by Twitter.

It’s possible that Threads may launch very soon, despite the fact that numerous users discovered the app live in some app stores over the weekend.

Threads

In 2019, it was claimed that Threads for Instagram would be an “intimate” communication feature for Instagram.

Since then, Threads has been related to Meta and Instagram as an app or service.

But the one that appears to have emerged afterward says much more about being a Twitter rival than it does about improved messaging for users of the photo-sharing app.

The app’s listing defines it as “where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what’ll be trending tomorrow.”

Business Insider claims that the app might make use of a decentralized system similar to that of the anticipated Twitter substitutes Bluesky and Mastodon.

It likewise asserts that Instagram is enlisting well-known people, like Oprah, and internet influencers as beta testers.

Perfect timing for Threads?

In addition to the TikTok rival Lasso, the cryptocurrency service Libra (later Diem), the Facebook Paper competition for Flipboard, the Facebook Slingshot rival for Snapchat Inc., and the question-and-answer service Friend.ly are all on the list of failed Meta businesses.

Nevertheless, there has never been a better time for Meta than “right now” to start a Twitter rival due to the company’s continuous problems and the mounting dissatisfaction with Musk’s management.

