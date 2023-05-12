Twitter is Tucker Carlson’s NEW HOME!

Goodbye Fox, Hello Twitter! This must be the newest mantra that Tucker Carlson is reciting after his controversial exit from Fox News Media.

In a video that Carlson posted, it wasn’t very clear what his upcoming show’s content might be, saying only that it would be similar to “the show we’ve been doing for the last six and a half years,” alluding to his nightly Fox News program entitled “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

No Tucker Deal

Carlson also launched a website, TuckerCarlson.com, promising subscribers of “instant updates” on where and when they could watch him.

In response to Carlson’s post, Elon Musk posted on Twitter that “we have not signed a deal of any kind whatsoever…..Mr. Carlson would be “subject to the same rules & rewards of all content creators,” Musk added.

Fox Struggles Without Tucker

Since Carlson’s departure, Fox News has faced difficulties in finding a suitable replacement, which is reflected in the network’s declining ratings not only during the crucial 8 p.m. time slot but also throughout prime time. Also in recent weeks, the right-wing channel’s ratings have slumped to levels not seen since the pre-9/11 era.

On the other hand, Twitter’s inclusion of Carlson’s “upcoming” show comes as no surprise, given that Elon Musk has played a role in increasing the presence of far-right personalities on the platform.

Musk has not only interacted with their tweets from his account but also permitted them to purchase Twitter Blue accounts that offer a “verified” blue check and greater visibility in search.

In addition, Musk has used his extensive following to encourage support for the Republican party and even appeared on Carlson’s Fox News show shortly before the latter’s departure.

