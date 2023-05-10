Apple to release LARGER iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max in 2024

The tech giant Apple seems to be trying their level best to stay on top. In response to this, it seems that they are planning to make a larger iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max at 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches respectively. Currently, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are 6.1 inches and 6.5 inches, and they have been the same sizes since the iPhone 12 series.

Furthermore, this is an indication that the models after the iPhone 15 will have a significant redesign. There are a multitude of complaints about how the iPhones have looked the same for the past half decade. This is especially true for their three separate camera lenses, as Apple fans are fed up with the same old look.

According to Macrumors, an analyst did not specify the exact dimensions of the displays. However, he is confirming that he will disclose the precise measurements, including decimal points. It will be done during his upcoming speech at a conference on May 23 in Los Angeles. It remains unclear whether the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models will also feature larger displays.

Internet users react to Apple FINALLY changing the screen sizes on their upcoming iPhones

Want 16 mini pro, bring back small screen @tim_cook — Bharat Khatter (@bharatkhatter) May 9, 2023

Twitter users are reacting to this Apple news with minor fanfare. There are a multitude of requests for the subsequent iPhones. Following that, there are users who genuinely miss the iPhone mini, and are demanding that the tech giant makes them again. Requests that the mini iPhones have pro features are amongst the popular requests.

6.9 is also too big for ios, imagine wanting to got into the notification center. — crzy (@coorzyy) May 9, 2023

Others are stating that in contrast, 6.9 inches will be too big for a user to handle. Next, they are also questioning the fact that if anyone would show any interest in such a large phone. Replies to that statement are adding to the doubt towards a larger iPhone. One user states that a larger iPhone would make its operating system look weird.

There are Redditors that joke about Apple’s obsession with a larger and more powerful device. One even suggests that one day they might release an iPhone Pro Max Ultra with a 32 inch display. Other Redditors do not discount this fact as nothing would be impossible in today’s world.

Some Redditors are reminiscing the days when there were memes depicting the old iPhone 5 as swords due to its extended height. That meme was all over social media, and there was even one that depicts the iPhone as a lightsaber. Furthermore, the same memes were done to Samsung phones as medieval shields.

Photo above is from Apple.







