Piers Morgan: It’s not ILLEGAL for British Royals to be WHITE

The recent coronation of King Charles III is sparking debate among the woke community. An actress by the name Adjoa Andoh who claims that the British Royals are “terribly White,” and Twitter went wild over that statement. Furthermore, criticisms are sent towards the woke community for having unrealistic expectations towards the Royal family.

According to Breitbart, certain individuals are seemingly unleashing their hostility towards the Royal Family. By doing so, they are taking advantage of the prominent platform of the Coronation to propagate their left-leaning ideologies and anti-white sentiments.

Conservatives find Andoh pretty ironic that she would be bold to make such statements as she is married to a White man, Howard Cunnell. Following that, she conveys her thoughts by pondering the future perspectives of the younger generations.

Twitter users react to the British Royals for being “White”

How else would you expect British royal family to look…. Chinese!!! Please let's not discuss silly topics, there r other more pressing things to talk about. — S.Alvi (@cigar_smokr) May 9, 2023

Piers Morgan went viral for his statement that it is not illegal for the Royal family to be White. Non-Whites are also defending the Royals by stating that the English Royals are at the end of the day, Europeans. On YouTube, thousands of users defend Piers and thank him for standing up against the woke agenda.

What’s wrong with being white @andoh_adjoa ? They’re a European royal family. If I said the King and royal family of Lesotho were “terribly black” how would you respond? Genuine question. — Tristan Tate (@TateTheTalisman) May 8, 2023

Andrew Tate’s brother ends up joining the conversation by asking what is wrong with being White. In addition to this, Andrew Tate is half-Black. He states that what would the woke media do to him if he said the same thing about how The King and royal family of Lesotho is “terribly Black.”

Considering her mother was white and her husband is white, there is little ground for her complaints! — Evermore (@PlanFluor) May 7, 2023

Furthermore, Twitter users are stating that Andoh’s family is more White than we think. Apparently her mother is also White. Many are offended by her statement because they feel as though she is saying that it is bad to be White, in a majority White country.

Its the white balcony that really gets me next someone might want to paint their house white or worst of all own a white car. — D Hersh (@thebrokenarrow0) May 7, 2023

Others proceed to make satirical comments by stating “how dare White people have White family members.” This is done to show the absurdity of her comment. Another user states that the woke agenda might target those who own a white house or a white car and call racism towards that.

Photo above is from Wikipedia.







