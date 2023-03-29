Uber driver forcefully drops off autistic passenger, leaves him stranded

Collin Lewis, 28, from Colorado, and a man with autism was left stranded in Denver after his Uber driver kicked him out of the car.

Lewis was on his way to work in the Uber he had requested through the Regional Transportation Districts Access-a-Ride program (RTD), a ride access package available to those with disabilities and covers rides up to $25.

“She didn’t say anything except the words ‘get out,’” Lewis said in an interview with 9 News in Denver.

Left on his own in unfamiliar territory, he immediately called his dad and told him what has just happened.

Uber Driver Issues

Andrew Lewis, Collin’s father, got the location and contacted employees at a nearby Donut shop, asking if they could bring his son in while he was on his way to pick him up.

The employees at LaMar’s Donuts found Collin, brought him inside, and gave him some free coffee and a donut while he waited for his dad.

Collin, who had used the program to request Uber rides over 100 times, had never previously run into any issues or complaints until the incident where he was dropped off, said his father.

Andrew contacted Uber to complain about how his son was treated and was told in an email that the female driver reported “feeling uncomfortable.”

The incident led to the discovery that Uber does not notify its drivers about customers requesting rides through the RTD program, thus, drivers have no idea that they are picking up a passenger that is physically limited or intellectually different.

Unacceptable

A spokesperson for Uber released a statement to 9 News, calling Collin being kicked out of his ride as “unacceptable.”

“Collin’s reported experience is unacceptable and we share in his family’s disappointment and outrage. Our community guidelines prohibit denying service to those with disabilities and we will take appropriate action,” the statement read.

