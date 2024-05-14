;
US airlines challenge Biden admin over fee transparency rule

ByGemma Iso

May 14, 2024
US airlines are challenging the Biden administration’s new regulation on airline fee transparency. The rule was crafted to shed light on the hidden charges and the airlines’ challenge sparked a heated debate about consumer rights and business operations.

However, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced its determination to uphold the rule, described as a measure to eliminate “hidden junk fees.”

The regulation, introduced on April 24, mandates that airlines and travel agents disclose upfront any fees related to baggage, cancellations, or changes to reservations. These charges must be presented on the initial webpage where flight prices are quoted.

US airlines challenging the rule

Six major carriers—American, Delta, United, and three others—along with the industry trade group Airlines for America, filed a lawsuit on Friday in a federal appeals court to overturn the rule.

They argue that the Department of Transportation is overstepping its authority and that the new requirement would overwhelm consumers with too much information, complicating the ticket-buying process.

“Airlines go to great lengths to make their customers knowledgeable about these fees,” Airlines for America asserted on Monday. “The ancillary fee rule by the Department of Transportation will greatly confuse consumers who will be inundated with information that will only serve to complicate the buying process.”

The Department of Transportation, however, remains steadfast. “We will vigorously defend our rule protecting people from hidden junk fees and ensuring travelers can see the full price of a flight before they purchase a ticket.”

Interestingly, Southwest Airlines, one of the nation’s six largest carriers, chose not to join the legal challenge. The Dallas-based airline said the rule would have minimal impact on its operations.

“Overall, we support every airline’s right to price its products but believe fees should be clearly and consistently disclosed, so consumers can make informed purchasing decisions,” Southwest commented.

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

