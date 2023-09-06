Venice Film Festival: Chants of ‘no rape culture’ on Woody Allen film echoe

Protestors gathered at the Venice Film Festival premiere of Woody Allen’s Coup de Chance to protest against what they call the ‘rape culture’ of Hollywood.

Some 20 people shouted slogans like no rape culture and said they were speaking out against directors who were predators. Other chants include things like “a rapist is not a sick man, he is the healthy son of patriarchy”; “no spotlight for rapist directors” and “the alpha male doesn’t exist”.

The protestors started chanting as soon as Allen stepped onto the red carpet. The demonstration went on only for a few minutes before they were escorted out by the police.

One protestor called Melania in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter said that they were “protesting the rape culture of this festival, which celebrates men accused of assault, while we have an epidemic of femicide in our country.”

Protestors in Venice

Another protestor by the name of Martha said, “We decided to protest the decision of the film festival to invite not one but three directors that have, all together, 17 sexual assault allegations against them. We are talking about powerful and influential white men, which the justice system tends to treat with indulgence. What we really want is to send a message that inviting these men to the festival sends a message that normalizes and emphasizes rape culture and makes victims invisible.”

Incidentally another bunch of protestors who were not connected to these ones also put-up banners at the festival a day before which spelled out things like, “Island of rapists”, “No Golden Lion for predators,” and “Sexist cinema/feminist response” all around the Lido cinema protesting Woody Allen and Roman Polanski.

On September 3rd Spanish actor Gabriel Guevara was arrested for alleged sexual assault for an incident that had taken place in France earlier. The police arrested him just before he was set to receive the best young actor award from Filming Italy. The award was retracted after his arrest.

