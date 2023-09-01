Sofia Vergara confesses her romantic wishes after divorce

Actress Sofia Vergara spoke about her romantic preferences on a recent episode of America’s Got Talent. She spoke to comedian Ahren Belisle about her romantic dreams.

When host of the show Terry Crews, 55 asked her about what she would look for in a partner after her divorce from Joe Manganiello she said, “Well, I think what every girl wants. Someone healthy, someone handsome, someone that has a great sense of humor,” said the actress.

Vergara who confirmed the divorce rumours earlier this month said that she will uphold the terms of her prenup as she and her ex-husband come to a settlement. The actress has a net worth of $180 million according to Celebritynetworth.com.

When the former couple tied the knot in 2015 they signed a $100 million prenup to protect their assets. Manganeillo himself has a net worth of $40 million from his Magic Mike franchise.

Way back in 2015, Manganeillo told Howard Stern that he was fully supportive of a prenup saying, “Do whatever you want. I’ll sign whatever you want.”

The couple started dating in August 2014, tying the knot a year later in November 2015.

Manganeillo hired divorce attorney, Laura Wasser who is known for representing big names like Johnny Depp and Kim Kardashian.

A well known divorce lawyer, Frederic J. Siegel commented in a Page Six article that their prenup has a walk away clause which makes things a lot smoother. He also said that they have likely already made progress in their divorce proceedings well before any announcement was made as an amicable settlement is to their advantage.

“It really doesn’t serve anybody. They’ve got nice careers. They don’t want to be airing their dirty laundry in public.”

This is Vergara’s second marriage. She was previously married to Joe Gonzalez whom she has known since high school from 1991 to 1993. Manganeillo has never been married before.

