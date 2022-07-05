VIDEO: Enraged over summons a driver bulldozes road traffic department car

- Advertisement -

A guy in Malaysia used a bulldozer to tip a Road Transport Department truck on its side after receiving a summons that infuriated him.

A group of Malaysia’s road and traffic department enforcement officials were patrolling along a road in their four-wheel-drive vehicle and stopped the bulldozer driver to find out that he did not have an F Class licence which is required to operate such a large machine.

After receiving the summons, the driver made the unfortunate decision to ram the RTD car with the bulldozer.

Several recordings of the incident gained widespread traction in Malaysia on social media.

In several of the footage, the police can be seen making vain attempts to soothe the irate driver in an effort to prevent him from slamming into their car.

Videos of the man using the bulldozer to flip the RTD vehicle indicate that he appeared determined to complete his mission.

Speaking to local media, Deputy Superintendent Nor Rafidah Kasim, the district police commander, acknowledged the occurrence and said the RTD office will release a statement on the incident soon.

Nevertheless, the driver was subsequently arrested. He was booked for operating backhoe without licence. No enforcement officers were hurt in the incident, says the news reports.

But, as we can see in the video above, the RTD vehicle suffered significant damages.

The incident took place last Thursday in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

Three law enforcement officers can be seen attempting to calm the driver in the 51-second video.

However, the man persisted in ramming his tractor against their department’s car until it rolled onto its side.

A motorcyclist who is presumably a villager was able to board the tractor and force the operator to stop his carnage.

The police impounded the backhoe.

The next time around drivers see a backhoe on the road, they should probably stay away from it. Otherwise, there could be a risk that it turns into a bulldozing road rage!