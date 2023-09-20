Vigorous activity reduces your risk of death by up to 70% says expert

People who abhor exercise may want to sit up and take note. Vigorous activity a couple of times a week can reduce your risk of mortality quite significantly.

The good news is that you can do it for a few minutes a few days of the week and you don’t have to spend hours on end at the gym.

Dr Karl Zarse, a medical doctor who has several videos on Tik Tok in relation to this says that activity can hugely impact your health in a good way, just 20 minutes of vigorous activity or exercising between three and five times per week can help your overall health in a big way.

“You dramatically reduce your all-cause risk of mortality by anywhere between 30 to 70%. The low end of the benefit was around three times a week for 20 minutes, the best was 20 minutes five times a week.”

The definition of vigorous activity

In his video, the interactive and sports medicine doctor says that the benchmark for vigorous activity is that you cannot sustain a smooth conversation. While exercising you should not be able to have a conversation or sing. This can be done on a bicycle, a brisk walk or jog or any indoor exercise machine. This also includes any high impact sport such as basketball, tennis, badminton, football and others.

The American Medical Association says that anyone who works out between two and four times more than what is physically recommended has a lower risk of death from cardiovascular disease.

People who exercised between two and four times above the moderate physical activity level which is about 300 to 599 minutes each week would see the most benefit.

Zarse says that there is no need to be a sports enthusiast to reap the benefits of good health. Just incorporate 20 minutes of workouts into your life and it will have a huge impact on your overall well being.

