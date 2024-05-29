;
US politics USA

Virtual nomination for Biden amid Ohio ballot dispute

ByGemma Iso

May 29, 2024
Virtual nomination for Biden amid Ohio ballot dispute

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has announced plans to conduct virtual nomination proceedings to officially certify President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party nominees.

This is timed to meet Ohio’s crucial August 7 ballot certification deadline and precedes the party’s in-person convention set to start on August 19 in Chicago.

The decision marks a departure from the historical fanfare typically associated with the official nomination at the convention. Instead of the usual celebrations, Biden’s nomination will occur in a virtual format, potentially without the pomp and circumstance that has characterized past conventions.

The announcement came just as the Ohio Senate convened for a special session to address Biden’s eligibility to appear on the state’s general election ballot. The GOP-led legislature has been embroiled in a dispute over campaign finance issues, which Democrats vehemently oppose. Despite the controversy, the bill passed in the Ohio Senate on Tuesday without any Democratic support.

DNC virtual nomination

DNC Chair Jamie Harrison expressed confidence in resolving the conflict independently. “Joe Biden will be on the ballot in Ohio and all 50 states and Ohio Republicans agree. But when the time has come for action, they have failed to act every time, so Democrats will land this plane on our own,” Harrison stated.

He emphasized that the virtual roll call would safeguard democratic processes from partisan interference, ensuring Ohioans can vote for their preferred presidential candidate.

Ohio Democratic Chair Liz Walters criticized the Republican tactics, stating, “Once again, Republican politicians at the statehouse are playing politics with our democracy. Ohio Republicans have shown their blatant disregard for the rights of voters, and we won’t let them get away with another effort to hold our democracy hostage.”

The DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee is set to vote on a resolution to allow virtual proceedings on June 4.

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

Read More News

Trump sells $10M jet to major megadonor in high-profile deal, another cash boost?

Related Post

USA

India surpasses China as top source of international students in the US

November 20, 2024
USA

How a Trump presidency could upset Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s future

November 16, 2024
US politics

Harris concedes, Trump triumphs: A new era of uncertainty begins as VP vows to keep fighting

November 9, 2024

You missed

Technology

Why AI ‘hallucinates’: What’s missing in the models

December 7, 2024 Abhijit
Asia

Challenging job market diminishes appeal of postgraduate studies in China

December 6, 2024 Abhijit
Relationships

Fatherhood changing in East Asia: Dads get into parenting and housework

December 4, 2024 Abhijit
Asia

India and China can no longer be treated as developing nations: Objections raised at UN climate talks

December 3, 2024 Abhijit