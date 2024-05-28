Trump sells $10M jet to major megadonor in high-profile deal, another cash boost?

In a year marked by nearly half a billion dollars in legal judgments against him, Donald Trump has decided to part ways with one of his private jets to a megadonor.

The buyer? A prominent Republican megadonor who funneled almost $250,000 into a political committee supporting Trump’s 2020 campaign. The jet is a 1997 Cessna, valued at around $10 million.

On May 13, Federal Aviation Administration records noted a change in the aircraft’s registration from Trump Organization’s DT Air Corp to a Texas-based entity called MM Fleet Holdings LLC. State records link this company to Mehrdad Moayedi, an Iranian-American construction mogul residing near Dallas, who leads Centurion American Custom Homes.

Who is the megadonor?

Moayedi’s impressive biography includes a company founded in 1990 and constructed thousands of homes since then. Centurion partners with both public and private entities, underscoring Moayedi’s influence in the development sector.

Moayedi is also a substantial Trump supporter. Federal campaign finance records indicate that between 2019 and 2020, he contributed $245,000 to Trump Victory, the Republican National Committee, and various state GOP parties. His donations included the maximum permissible $5,600 directly to Trump’s campaign.

With a distinguished career marked by years of hard work and strategic insight, Moayedi established himself as a prominent industry leader with a net worth of $10 million.

A ‘rocket in the sky’

Trump has proudly highlighted the Cessna on his Trump Aviation website, describing it as a “very special feature within the Trump Aviation fleet.” The site praises the jet as a “rocket in the sky,” capable of reaching speeds up to Mach .92 and altitudes of 51,000 feet. It boasts luxurious interiors that comfortably seat nine passengers and features the iconic Trump Crest on its exterior, adding an extra touch of opulence.

This transaction marks a notable shift in Trump’s aviation assets amid his ongoing legal battles, while also spotlighting the close financial ties between Trump and influential Republican donors.

