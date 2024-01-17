Did Vivek Ramaswamy eat his words throwing support behind Trump now

Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy suspended his bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination on Monday and endorsed former President Donald Trump after finishing a distant fourth in Iowa’s leadoff caucuses.

Ramaswamy said he decided after determining there was no path forward for him in the race, “absent things that we don’t want to see happen in this country.”

Ramaswamy fully endorses Trump

The 38-year-old political novice, who sought to replicate Trump’s rise as a bombastic, wealthy outsider, said he called the former president earlier Monday evening to congratulate him on his victory in Iowa.

Vivek Ramaswamy told supporters at a Des Moines hotel that Trump “will have my full endorsement for the presidency.”

He added: “And I think we’re going to do the right thing for this country. And so, I’m going to ask you to follow me in taking our America First movement to the next level.”

Ramaswamy said he would likely appear with Trump in New Hampshire Tuesday night and suggested DeSantis and Haley should “follow suit” in withdrawing from the race.

During the campaign, Ramaswamy praised Trump as “the best president of the 21st century.”

His decision to drop out becomes the latest confirmation that the former president still dominates Republican politics and remains the overwhelming favorite to win the GOP nomination.

VP then?

Ramaswamy said he would be open to vice presidential consideration.

“I’m not somebody who’s going to be able to speak anyone’s convictions but my own,” he said. “So, if that’s a role that I can perform from the vice presidency or any other one, I’m going to evaluate whatever is best for the future of this country. But my No. 1 commitment is to truth.”

So, what did Ramaswamy mean when he said supporting Trump is a trap? Is he walking into a trap? Or just eating his own words?

Read More News

Cover Photo: YouTube