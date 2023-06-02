Can walking give you abs? Let’s find out

Walking is a great way to get fit and tone your body and lose weight. The best part is you don’t need any equipment and it’s absolutely free.

But when you look at Pinterest or TikTok videos and you see men and women who claim to have those killer abs with just a walking workout, we need to find out exactly what it takes to get those sculpted abs.

But before we get to the abs let’s consider that walking isn’t only about losing weight, being outdoors and walking lowers the stress hormone cortisol. A 30 minute walk a day also strengthens your heart.

What’s the verdict on sculpted abs with walking

Fitness trainer Natalie Hope’s answer is no. “Walking alone is not a direct or intense enough form of exercise to specifically target and develop visible abs. Visible abs typically require a combination of factors, including a low body fat percentage and developed core muscles.”

If abs are your focus you need to factor in your body fat percentage, diet, exercise, hormones, sleep and stress. There is no such thing as spot reducing belly fat no matter what fly by night hacks promise you.

However, you can work on your ab muscles while walking says Hope. “Actively contract your abdominal muscles by pulling your belly button towards your spine. This will help stabilize your torso and engage your abs throughout the walk. Swing your arms naturally as you walk. This not only increases calorie burn but also engages your core muscles, including the obliques.”

What about weight loss?

The answer is yes provided you burn more than you take in. “Walking burns calories and weight loss occurs when you consistently burn more calories than you consume. Walking at a brisk pace and undertaking a consistent fitness routine that includes a combination of cardiovascular exercise, strength training, and a healthy diet can help increase your calorie expenditure and contribute to weight loss.”

Increase your pace incrementally

“Aim for longer walks as your fitness improves. Start with a duration that feels challenging but manageable, and gradually increase the time spent walking. Work your way up to at least 30 minutes per session or more if possible.”

“A brisk pace means walking fast enough to elevate your heart rate and break a sweat,” said Hope. So she advocates mixing things up.

