Weight loss doctor provides simple hacks to blast fat fast

Weight loss, there can never be enough articles on tips and tricks to achieve this feat. Creator of the rapid weight loss programme The Fast 800 – aims to cut through the noise to offer simple tips on how to reform your diet and blast fat.

Weight Loss Hacks

In an interview with The Sun, the television presenter and diet guru Dr Michael Mosley offers some simple ideas:

1.Pack your lunch

When you’re at work you’re more likely to take the most convenient option when it comes to food and therefore make a poor choice. So pack your food beforehand to ensure you’ve made a healthy choice.

“Pack your lunch ahead of time for a meal that is just a convenient, but without the negative effects.”

Make simple swaps instead of depriving yourself.

If you’re craving something sweet opt for a piece of fruit or flavored yoghurt. “Quitting bad health habits cold turkey isn’t going to necessarily help you in the long run.”

“Making some simple swaps can begin to retire your brain, and help you to make this a long-term change. There are plenty of recipes out there that are healthier alternatives to favourite junk foods if you’re struggling for inspiration,” he said.

Sleep well

Sleeping helps you fight hunger. If you can’t sleep you tend to overeat. Also eat mindfully and not while watching tv.

“Often we turn to junk food at a time of convenience or thoughtlessness, when our focus isn’t on the food itself but rather on a different task or activity, like watching TV. Simply turning our attention to what and how we’re eating can make a big difference.

“Try also nothing how you feel throughout the day when eating high-sugar and high-fat foods, and see if there is a correlation between how sluggish you feel, or how your moods fluctuate,” he said.

