It appears that the world’s most popular search engine, Google, is under hot water for suggesting that all genders are able to menstruate. Conservative women are feeling that their voices are getting covered. Furthermore, it seems that users feel that it is only biological females that are able to have their periods.

However, it is not Google themselves who are stating this as a fact. It is the first result when someone asks whether a man can menstruate or not. The results are from a pro transgender website, TransHub. According to the site, menstruation is a natural part of life for many, including some trans and gender-diverse individuals.

Following that, while some view it as normal, others find it uncomfortable or distressing. Importantly, menstruation is not exclusively feminine. Furthermore, people of all genders, including non-binary and agender individuals, can experience it. It doesn’t impact one’s gender identity; it’s merely a biological process.

X users disagree with Google’s results on people of all genders are able to menstruate

In addition to this, it seems that Bing is giving the correct answers when it comes to conservative users asking it. Bing AI states that individuals who were born biologically male will not experience any periods in their lifetime. Furthermore, some men may experience PMS when they’re going through hormonal changes, but they are still not menstruating.

Following that, users state that it isn’t Google’s fault entirely for having this as the first result on their page. They state that TransHub is ultimately good at their website’s SEO, which would lead Google to pick up their article as a reliable source. However, others are still upset at this whole ordeal.

Despite this whole drama, there are users who are showing confusion towards the matter. One user is asking others if men can actually menstruate. However, users state that this is applicable only to Biological women transitioning themselves into men. In shorter terms, only trans men can menstruate, biological men cannot.

If a trans man has undergone gender affirming surgery, they might not receive another period anymore though.

