The world’s longest airline flight gives new meaning to long haul

The world’s longest airline flight is giving new meaning to the word long haul flight. Thanks to better technology, planes can now fly even greater distances without having to stop for refueling.

According to a report in The Street, Australian airline, Qantas is doing just that with its recent announcement stating that it will be launching the longest flight in the world.

From 2025, Qantas Airways will fly non-stop from Sydney, Australia to London’s Heathrow Airport. The flight will cover 10,576 miles and take a cool 20 hours.

Airline Using An Airbus

To give you an idea of just how long that will take it basically means you get to see two sunrises on the plane. The plane will be an Airbus (EADSF) A350-1000s which is the biggest wide-body aircraft in the world.

Despite the fact that these huge planes can generally seat 350 to 410 passengers, the Project Sunrise flight will only have 238 seats which include six first-class seats and 52 business-class suites. There will be 40 premium economy seats in a two-four-two set-up and 140 economy seats in a three-three-three set-up.

- Advertisement -

There’s also going to be a “Well-being Zone” which allows you to move around and a self service snack bar.

Airfares for the longest airline flight are yet to be determined as well as the official launch date. Currently the title of the world’s longest flight belongs to Singapore’s Changi Airport which has a route that goes to New York’ John F. Kennedy International Airport on a flight that takes 18 hours and 40 minutes clocking in 9,537 miles.

Other super long long haul flights include Singapore to Newark which covers 9,523 miles and Perth to London which is 9,010 miles.

According to a report in One Mile at a time, such long haul flights have been made possible thanks to the Airbus 350 and the Boeing 787, these planes are low capacity, long range and fuel efficient.

Read More News

- Advertisement -

Want £800/hr? Watch TikTok videos for 10 hrs

Photo above is from Wikipedia

Related Posts