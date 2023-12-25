X users are enraged after Simone Biles husband tries to dim her light

Holiday vibes aside, X users became enraged after Simone Biles’ own husband tried to dim her light in their most recent interview with The Pivot Podcast.

Biles’ own husband didn’t know her?

Biles is the most decorated gymnast of all time, with 23 global and 7 Olympic gold medals to her name. She has most likely been featured on the news and their social media channels at least a thousand times, which is why fans found it difficult to believe her husband, NFL safety Jonathan Owens, didn’t know her before he met her.

Asked by one of the hosts, “How the hell did you pull Simone Biles?” Owens immediately rephrased the question and said, “Really, how did SHE pull me?”

Owens then said that he didn’t know Biles and wasn’t into gymnastics before matching on a dating app called “Raya.”. He only noted that she had ‘a bunch of followers’ which led him to think that she must be ‘good.’ In his defense, he said that, at the time Biles won the Olympics, he was in training camp and they didn’t have Olympic channels.

He admitted that until they went to Tiny’s Milk & Cookies, where people stopped and gasped at Biles’ presence, he had no idea how famous she was.

At one point, Owens was asked if he was the catch in the relationship, to which he replied that “men are always the catch.”

X users enraged at Owens’ comments

If Biles was amused by her husband’s anecdote and remarks, her fans were not feeling the same way.

One user compared Owens and Biles’ accomplishments side by side, with a note on top that says, “I know this dude not serious.”

I know this dude not serious Simone Biles:

Arguably greatest gymnast ever

4X Olympic Gold medalist, part of phenomenal team of Olympians

Cover of Vogue, on a Wheaties box Jonathan Owens:

Undrafted

Three teams in 5 years

1 interception in his whole career

His team is mid https://t.co/sO8pYr4TJ9 — Anthony Russo (@Anthony_Russo97) December 22, 2023

Some fans have also upgraded his nickname from ‘Simone Biles’ husband’ to ‘Mr. Biles’ and said that he’s ‘low-key, high-key’ intimidated by her success.

Do not care what y’all say….

Mr. Biles is lowkey, highkey intimidated by her success.#SimoneBiles pic.twitter.com/gw0FRyqUcg — Trill Since the 90's (@intreeg_me) December 22, 2023

Another fan chimed in and advised other ladies to be wary of men who take every and any opportunity to humble them.

I’m not going to speak on their relationship bc that’s not my business – but ladies. Pls take it from me. Any man that will take every and any opportunity to “humble you” is not your man. He’s not “just being honest” with you, he hates you or he’s jealous of you. Period. https://t.co/NB70QlHcQC — Kamie Crawford (@KamieCrawford) December 22, 2023

Some X detectives have also dug up Owens’ past tweets and discovered that he had been, in fact, following gymnastics. In 2012, he tweeted about Gabby Douglas, Biles’ teammate in the Olympics.

I refuse to believe he heard of Gabby Douglas but ain’t hear of Simone Biles💀 https://t.co/W8rpdQcAlC pic.twitter.com/DGOkpBqRDA — Làñàh💕 (@lanahs_thots) December 22, 2023

This has also transcended beyond X and has gone equally viral on TikTok, with many fans defending Biles and calling out her husband for thinking he was the catch.

The fact that this got to white women has me so tickled pic.twitter.com/kLbsHKIiCX — 🦂♏️ (@bobeaubreaux) December 22, 2023

