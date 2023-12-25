Sports

X users are enraged after Simone Biles husband tries to dim her light

ByYoko Villarin

December 25, 2023
Holiday vibes aside, X users became enraged after Simone Biles’ own husband tried to dim her light in their most recent interview with The Pivot Podcast.

Biles’ own husband didn’t know her?

Biles is the most decorated gymnast of all time, with 23 global and 7 Olympic gold medals to her name. She has most likely been featured on the news and their social media channels at least a thousand times, which is why fans found it difficult to believe her husband, NFL safety Jonathan Owens, didn’t know her before he met her.

Asked by one of the hosts, “How the hell did you pull Simone Biles?” Owens immediately rephrased the question and said, “Really, how did SHE pull me?” 

Owens then said that he didn’t know Biles and wasn’t into gymnastics before matching on a dating app called “Raya.”. He only noted that she had ‘a bunch of followers’ which led him to think that she must be ‘good.’ In his defense, he said that, at the time Biles won the Olympics, he was in training camp and they didn’t have Olympic channels.

He admitted that until they went to Tiny’s Milk & Cookies, where people stopped and gasped at Biles’ presence, he had no idea how famous she was. 

At one point, Owens was asked if he was the catch in the relationship, to which he replied that “men are always the catch.”

X users enraged at Owens’ comments

If Biles was amused by her husband’s anecdote and remarks, her fans were not feeling the same way.

One user compared Owens and Biles’ accomplishments side by side, with a note on top that says, “I know this dude not serious.”

Some fans have also upgraded his nickname from ‘Simone Biles’ husband’ to ‘Mr. Biles’ and said that he’s ‘low-key, high-key’ intimidated by her success.

Another fan chimed in and advised other ladies to be wary of men who take every and any opportunity to humble them.

Some X detectives have also dug up Owens’ past tweets and discovered that he had been, in fact, following gymnastics. In 2012, he tweeted about Gabby Douglas, Biles’ teammate in the Olympics.

This has also transcended beyond X and has gone equally viral on TikTok, with many fans defending Biles and calling out her husband for thinking he was the catch.

