YouGov Poll: Biden leads among young voters

In a recent Economist-YouGov poll, young voters have made their voices clear, with an overwhelming majority throwing their support behind President Joe Biden in a hypothetical rematch against former President Donald Trump.

YouGov poll revelation

Released on Wednesday, the YouGov poll delves into the preferences of registered voters below the age of 30, revealing that 53% are firmly in the Biden camp, while 24% still back Trump. The survey, conducted through web-based interviews from December 16 to December 18, captures the sentiments of the younger demographic in the political landscape.

Interestingly, 10% of those surveyed expressed their allegiance to alternative candidates, signaling a diversity of political preferences among the youth. Additionally, 4% admitted to being unsure about their choice, and 9% declared their intention to abstain from voting in the upcoming election.

Poll’s findings: A stand out

The poll’s findings stand out against recent reports of low approval ratings among the younger generation for President Biden. Criticism has been particularly fueled by the administration’s foreign policies with countries that have ongoing conflicts.

Despite this, the survey suggests that, in a hypothetical head-to-head with Trump, Biden still commands significant support among young voters.

Disillusioned yet not shifting

In another poll, it should that many young people feel disillusioned with Biden, however, there are no indications of a shift towards former President Trump. Instead, independent candidates, such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., are garnering remarkably elevated levels of support.

Youth is leaning towards continuity

In response to the question about the anticipated winner, irrespective of personal preferences, 45% of respondents aged 18-29 mentioned Biden, 25% mentioned Trump, and 30% expressed uncertainty.

As we head into the new year, both Biden and Trump remain the front-runners for their respective parties. The political landscape is sure to see further developments, but for now, the youth vote seems to be leaning towards continuity with the current administration.

