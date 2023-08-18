Cops apprehend 19-year-old con artist Zachry Brent Bailey in $100K car dealership scam

Oklahoma police arrested 19-year-old Zachry Brent Bailey during the early morning hours Sunday, months after he defrauded a car dealership out of nearly $100,000.

KFOR in Oklahoma City reported that Bailey visited a dealership on April 19 and reportedly wanted to sell an Acura MDX.

Bailey in a dealership scam

Dealership employees were suspicious of Bailey because he was young, and after looking into how much was owed on the Acura, they found only $1,713.23 was owed.

The dealership agreed to purchase the car from Bailey for $48,000, and on April 19, he received a check for $46,272.97.

On May 1, he returned to the dealership to sell a 2023 Toyota Tundra, the news station reported, and both parties agreed on a price of $66,500.

Employees learned that the loan was through First Help Financial and the payoff amount was $2,244, so Bailey received a check for $64,256 that day.

Court documents show the dealership saw three ACH transfer attempts on May 3, with one going to C3 Rentals for $23,500 and the other two going to the finance company in the amounts of $4,999.99 and $3,689.68.

An arrest warrant was issued for Bailey on Aug. 1, and on Aug. 12. Lehew gathered background information on Bailey and learned he was the subject of several news stories that compared him to Frank Abagnale Jr., played by actor Leonardo DiCaprio in the movie “Catch Me If You Can.”

Impersonator

Law enforcement officials in other states wanted to speak with Bailey for allegedly falsely impersonating a physician and obtaining expensive housing, cars, jewelry, and electronics.

In 2022, in order to gain access to two hospitals in Corpus Christi, Texas, Bailey pretended to be a physician’s assistant, according to a report from KRIS. He just turned 17 years old at that time.

According to court documents, Bailey was able to dress in scrubs, get a credential from the hospitals, and represent herself as a traveling physician’s assistant.

Bailey was taken to the Caddo County Jail and held on a $200,000 bond.

