Ronald Clifton, 72-year-old in Ohio faced the Zebra

Ronald Clifton, a 72-year-old man from Ohio had an encounter with a zebra that bit him, but a policeman put down the zebra.

Officers from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office were called Sunday to a rural property in Circleville, Ohio, around 5:36 p.m. They found Clifton on the ground in front of a herd of zebras. He had a wound at his right elbow, according to the police report.

An officer placed his car between the 72-year-old victim and the herd to help tend to Clifton when he said “a large male zebra charged my driver side door and was acting very hostile.”

After the officer was able to scare off the hostile zebra with his vehicle’s airhorns and sirens, he and his partner were able to administer a tourniquet on Clifton’s arm and get him up on his feet, the report said.

While Clifton was being cared for by EMS personnel, officers observed the same male zebra approach Clifton’s family and the officers, according to the report. The family authorized the police to shoot the zebra if it got too close.

- Advertisement -

A police sergeant yelled at the zebra three times as it approached her and then fired at its head with her shotgun, according to the report.

Zebra Group

The officer who shot the zebra said it was “protective of about five or six female zebras that were in the field at this location upon our arrival.”

Clifton was taken to a hospital and his family told first responders on Monday that he was in stable condition and won’t lose his arm.

Zebras are more aggressive

Zebras have a very different temperament from horses. They’re far more aggressive and a lot more dangerous.

They are known to kick each other, and will chew any human that comes too close. There are even many accounts of zebras fighting lions.

- Advertisement -

Read More News

NOTE: The photo above is from Pexels

Related Posts