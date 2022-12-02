Zendaya: Mum denies daughter’s engagement with Tom Holland

- Advertisement -

Zendaya’s mum Claire Stoermer has responded to the rumours that her daughter is engaged to co-star Tom Holland after the news went viral on social media on Wednesday.

Tom Holland and Zendaya are reportedly engaged! pic.twitter.com/21fja5puYz — Pop Hive (@thepophive) November 30, 2022

It was rumoured that the couple, both aged 26 were ready to ‘settle down’ but Stoermer refuted the hearsay by posting a cryptic message about ‘clickbait’ to her Instagram Story on Wednesday.

‘Clickbait typically refers to the practice of writing sensationalized or misleading headlines in order to attract clicks on a piece of content,’ the post began.

‘It often relies on exaggerating claims or leaving out key information in order to encourage traffic. The term is generally used in a dismissive sense.’

The celebrity couple causes a buzz on social media on Wednesday after it was speculated that they were ‘reportedly engaged’. The Twitter account Pop Hive posted a shot of the duo with the message, ‘Tom Holland and Zendaya are reportedly engaged!’

The Twitter post received over 47K retweets and 552K ‘likes’. The social media post came a a few days after Us Weekly reported the couple were in ‘settling down mode.’

A source revealed to the media outlet that the couple were in a ‘serious and permanent’ relationship. This is how to be a better partner in a relationship.

Zendaya settling-down

‘They’re both in settling-down mode and are absolutely planning for a real future together,’ the source added.

Zendaya and Holland met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 but were officially together in the summer of 2021. They were linked after being spotted kissing in a car last summer in July.

‘They’re both not one to make their relationship public,’ a source previously informed Us Weekly.

‘They’re private when it comes to dating, so any photos that have come out would’ve just been them going about their business and not knowing photographers were around.’

The two became close friends before becoming romantically involved after working on the latest Spider-Man franchise. Zendaya and Holland try to find time to be together despite their hectic schedules.

Zendaya was seen visiting Holland on set when he was filming scenes for The Crowded Room in New York City this year.

Besides being seen together in New York, Zendaya and Holland were seen having a good time during a trip to Budapest in late August during a short break from work.

The actress recently celebrated an Emmy Award win for her performance as Rue on the HBO Max series, Euphoria.

During an interview with E! News shortly after giving her heartfelt acceptance speech, Zendaya was asked who the first person she texted was after she received the honour.

‘Well, I didn’t have to text my mom because my mom was already there, she’s here tonight, which is very special,’ she explained, adding, ‘And I texted my boyfriend.’

Last November, Holland told GQ that one of the “downsides” to their fame is a lack of privacy. The actor spoke candidly about the time when his romance with Zendaya was exposed to the world after they were photographed kissing in a car.

“A moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” said Holland. It was then that the PDA served as the first confirmation of the relationship.

“We sort of felt robbed of our privacy,” Holland said. Zendaya also told the outlet in the same interview that the experience was “weird and confusing and invasive.”

“The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own,” she said, echoing Holland’s comments.

In the year since then, Holland announced in August that he is stepping away from social media for the sake of his mental health. As for the actress, she has also kept a low profile while busy working on a few new projects including Dune 2.

