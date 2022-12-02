Park Seo-joon to star in ‘The Marvels’

- Advertisement -

Park Seo-joon is one of the growing numbers of Korean talent, including director Kang Yoon-sung and Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae, who are joining upcoming Disney-backed projects.

It is now confirmed that Park Seo-joon will star in the upcoming superhero movie “ The Marvels ” to be released in July 2023.

In Marvel-branded content, he was preceded by fellow Korean Claudia Kim in 2015’s “Avengers: Age of Ultron” and Korean American Ma Dong-seok (aka Don Lee) in 2021’s “Eternals.”

Lee Jung-jae, the star of “Squid Games,” was announced earlier this month as joining the Star Wars series “The Acolyte” for Disney+.

Park Seo-joon is one of the country’s most bankable stars. Earlier this year, he demonstrated his spending power by purchasing a building in Seoul’s Gangnam district for US$9 million and inviting his long-term glam team to relocate and occupy the 3rd to 5th floors at a reduced rate due to the pandemic.

Following the announcement of his latest purchase, we examine Park’s career, charting his steady rise in the Korean entertainment industry.

Park Seo-joon reportedly earned US$25,000 per episode of She Was Pretty, according to Soompi. This was in 2015, and with the number of major projects he’s had since then, it’s safe to say Seo-joon has made a good living from K-dramas.

Disney has announced plans to greenlight 50 local shows in the Asia-Pacific region by the end of 2023, with the goal of catching up to Netflix in terms of the size of its Korean content roster.

“Call It Love,” a newly teased Korean show, has also been unveiled. The drama follows a woman whose unfaithful father dies, leaving his mistress in charge of the family home.

It is directed by Lee Kwang-young and stars Kim Young-kwang and Lee Sung-kyung. The woman then falls for the mistress’s son. It will be uploaded in 2023 at an unspecified time.

