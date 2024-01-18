Biden campaign funding surges with $1.6M in 24hrs

In the wake of former President Trump’s resounding victory in the Iowa caucuses, the Biden campaign saw an astonishing surge, raising over $1.6 million in just 24 hours from grassroots donors.

President Biden himself shared the exciting news in a video posted on X declaring, “Folks, in 24 hours after Donald Trump won Iowa, our campaign raised more than $1.6 million from grassroots donors alone. Our campaign is nurses and teachers versus the extreme MAGA Republicans, and we need you with us. It’s time to get on board.”

In his fundraising email, Biden emphasized that efforts must be redoubled. Should Donald Trump become the adversary, he anticipates malicious attacks, a barrage of falsehoods, and substantial expenditures. He then stressed that he and his team trust their support during this pivotal moment.

Decisive win

Trump’s decisive win in Iowa, where he secured more than half the vote and dominated all but one county, set the stage for the upcoming New Hampshire primary. With Trump leading in polls in the Granite State and other early primary states, there is speculation that he may easily secure the nomination unless a surprise victory comes from former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Despite skepticism from some voters regarding Biden, his campaign and allies remain confident that once it becomes clear Trump is the Republican nominee, support will rally behind the president. This sentiment dismisses polling that currently indicates Trump leading Biden in a hypothetical general election race.

Biden campaign

The Biden campaign’s financial prowess is evident, as it previously announced raising an impressive $97 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, boasting a substantial war chest with $117 million on hand.

As the political landscape evolves, all eyes are on the escalating momentum of both campaigns, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown in the upcoming primaries.

Read More News

Cover Photo: YouTube