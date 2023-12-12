Biden lambasts DeSantis’ bid to supersede Affordable Care Act

President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign has accused DeSantis of borrowing a page from former President Donald Trump’s “MAGA playbook.” It criticized DeSantis for pursuing policies reminiscent of Trump’s persistent attacks on Obama’s Affordable Care Act during his presidency.

Biden: Disastrous blueprint

Chitika asserted that DeSantis’s policies have already wreaked havoc on Florida’s healthcare system, benefiting big insurance and drug companies at the expense of leaving families uninsured and burdened by some of the highest healthcare costs in the nation. She warned that DeSantis’s push to take this “disastrous blueprint” nationwide would only exacerbate the situation.

“DeSantis, Trump, and their fellow MAGA Republicans’ blatant attacks on our healthcare are a losing strategy, and voters will remind them of it in 2024,” Chitika declared, highlighting the potential political repercussions of the governor’s stance.

Superseding the Affordable Care Act

The DNC’s statement coincides with DeSantis’s persistent vows to “supersede” the Affordable Care Act or Obamacare, a pledge he reiterated in recent interviews. In a notable reference to Trump’s tenure, DeSantis remarked, “That was one of [Trump’s] big promises as president, he had Republican majorities, and didn’t get the job done.”

Despite Trump’s vehement opposition to the Affordable Care Act and his calls for its repeal and replacement, he was unable to achieve this goal during his presidency.

DeSantis remains undeterred, asserting in an interview with Iowa Press last week, “I opposed Obamacare, I did support the repeal and replace… What we’ll end up doing is effectively just superseding Obamacare.”

Echoes of the past shaping the narrative?

As the Florida governor continues to pursue this path, the Biden campaign contends that it mirrors Trump’s unsuccessful efforts and warns of the potential consequences for the nation’s healthcare landscape. The stage is set for a renewed debate on healthcare policy, with echoes of the past shaping the narrative.

