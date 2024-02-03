‘Take Our Border Back’ convoy sparks debate on immigration

A caravan of American citizens is set to make a resounding statement at three strategic points along the U.S.-Mexico border this Saturday. The “Take Our Border Back” convoy, originating from Virginia, has captured the nation’s attention as it converges near hotspots in Eagle Pass, Texas, Yuma, Arizona, and San Ysidro, California.

Organizers emphasize a commitment to peaceful protest and prayer, aiming to bring heightened awareness to the critical issue of border security. However, critics fear the event may fan the flames of anti-immigrant sentiment, adding fuel to an already heated political discourse surrounding the border crisis.

Vincent Saben of Massachusetts and Kip Coltrin of Louisiana, the lead truckers guiding the convoy, estimate the participation of anywhere between 70 and 300 vehicles.

The timing of the convoy coincides with a surge in migrant crossings. With President Joe Biden seeking re-election and Republicans, including Donald Trump, championing stricter policies, the issue has become a central focus in the lead-up to the November elections.

The border war

The convoy has garnered attention not only in mainstream media but also within right-wing circles, with influential figures such as Tucker Carlson and Alex Jones amplifying its message. Social media platforms, including a Telegram channel with over 4,400 members, have become hubs for organizing and promoting the convoy.

Despite the concerns of some experts, organizers stress the event’s peaceful intent and anticipate a significant law enforcement presence. While some participants may be armed, organizers emphasize that Texas is an “open carry” state.

Republican Representative Tony Gonzales, whose district includes Eagle Pass, acknowledges the frustration surrounding border issues but opts not to join Saturday’s rally. He reflects, “Those of us that live on the border, that work on the border, we’re exhausted…we just want to get our lives back.” The caravan symbolizes a nation at a crossroads, grappling with immigration, politics, and the quest for unity.

