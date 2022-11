Chris Evans named Sexiest Man Alive, says his friends will bully him now: ‘It’s ripe for harassment’

- Advertisement -

Chris Evans, best known for playing Captain America on screen, has been named the Sexiest Man Alive this year by People magazine. The actor was recently seen in Russo Brothers’ The Gray Man. The actor says his mother would be happy about the announcement but he can be bullied by friends for the same.

Chris was last seen as a sociopathic ex-CIA agent and mercenary Lloyd Hansen in The Gray Man. He also voiced the titular character of Buzz Lightyear in the animated science-fiction film, Lightyear.

Reacting to being named 2022’s Sexiest Man Alive by People, he told the magazine, “My mom will be so happy. She’s proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about.”

But Chris Evans was quick to add that his close friends may make fun of him over the title. “Really this will just be a point of bullying. It’s ripe for harassment,” he said.

The actor has also expressed his aspirations of taking time off acting and embracing marriage and fatherhood. He said, “That’s absolutely something I want. Some things you want just for you, or just for my family and my friends.

“The most enjoyable aspect of my career right now is feeling secure enough to take my foot off the gas. I feel like I have a bit more freedom to take time away from the industry and still find projects that will satisfy my creative appetite when I return.” He is currently a dog parent to Dodger, which he adopted from a local shelter.

Chris has come a long way from starring in his first television series, titled Opposite Sex in 2000, to portraying Steve Rogers/Captain America, who was labeled as ‘America’s Ass’ in 2019 Marvel film, Avengers: Endgame.

Chris Evans was pitted against Ryan Gosling in The Gray Man.

