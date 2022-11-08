What do you make of the dissection of a woman on live tv

- Advertisement -

The world is going crazy with all the unexpected stuff we see on an almost daily basis but watching a dead woman getting dissected on a TV show, live, is beyond the expected for many.

Well, this is not another episode of Grey’s Anatomy, though it could be in the future who knows, and it happened in the UK where the mum who died from a rare eye cancer at 30 has been dissected for a Channel 4 show in a TV first.

The mum, Toni Crews bravely gifted her body to science to help fight the war on the rare disease, but did they go too far?

Producers and doctors as well as the woman hoped the programme will “educate millions” and keep Toni’s memory alive after she waived her immunity.

When people saw the dissection of a supposed alien from Area 51 on TV, many were shocked at the knife cutting through the skin, and there were questions about whether it was real or fake.

Toni was fighting the tear gland cancer that had taken her life.

It is a tumour in one of the glands that produces tears is known as a lacrimal gland tumour. The lacrimal gland is found beneath the outer edge of each brow.

Lacrimal gland tumours can be benign or cancerous (malignant). Half of all lacrimal gland tumours are benign.

The mum-of-two, from Deal, Kent, died in 2020. She was diagnosed in 2016 and had to have her right eye removed.

Toni can be heard narrating her own story in the My Dead Body programme.

To create a voice over, the producers used voice-replicating technology that incorporated diary entries and letters she wrote to family and friends.

In one touching moment, she explains how donating her body for the dissection live on TV made her happy.

One comment on a British paper that carried the story on the dissection says:

I want to tread sensitively here, but I don’t agree with Channel 4 broadcasting such a thing. I fail to see the educational aspect in this for the masses, I just feel it’s Channel 4 trying to do something to fulfill their remit by pushing boundaries without justified benefit. There’s a dark voyeuristic aspect to this, I feel it’s not going to be of much purpose to anyone outside of the medical profession.

