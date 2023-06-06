Democrats calling DeSantis’ wife WALMART MELANIA Trump 

The battle between the conservatives is beginning as Ron DeSantis is competing with former President Donald Trump as the presidential role for the Republican party. However, it seems that Democrat supporters are taking offense towards DeSantis and his wife and many are attacking the both of them.

According to the New York Post, Casey DeSantis, the stylish and media-savvy wife of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, has said to be his “secret weapon” to “the power behind the throne” and even “his biggest liability.” As a breast cancer survivor, former TV news journalist, and mother of three, the 42-year-old is drawing significant attention.

However, her charisma, political engagement, and alleged inclination towards vindictiveness is playing a significant role behind the scenes.

Democrats calling Casey DeSantis “Walmart” Melania Trump

Walmart Melania is not amused pic.twitter.com/fnI2QpoUD3 — archie waldron 🇺🇦 🇺🇸 🌻🗽 (@archiewaldron69) June 5, 2023

Twitter page, Occupy Democrats state that Casey is a “Walmart” Melania Trump due to her alleged homophobic remarks. However, it is clear that the DeSantis couple are anti-woke, but for many conservatives its due to the extremities of the agenda. The page is accusing both Melania and Casey as “bad” individuals.

But Trump spends money on his clothes from high end palces. Did you mean Dollar Tree Ron? pic.twitter.com/zIqdNj32mk — IndependentThinker (@CosmicKitty143) June 5, 2023

Democrat supporters are also calling DeSantis Dollar Tree Donald. Furthermore, it appears that the liberals are poking more fun towards the new Republican couple. Another Twitter user states that Trump is actually wealthy, and that Ron is the one who should have the name “Dollar Tree Ron.”

Walmart is, in fact, a discount department store. If you're going to bring the shoppers into this, then that shows your own feelings about them. — Just Tee (@JustTee23) June 6, 2023

Republicans are stating that this is why they will never be “liberal” or woke. This is because they tend to make fun of the socioeconomic status of Americans. Following that, many are finding this joke offensive to Americans who shop at these discount places. This is regardless of the liberals trying to explain that jokes like these are okay.

Yea no one thinks that. Although in her, ahem, "line of work" I'm sure she's found herself on top alot. And on bottom. And bent over. And on her knees. You get the point — BatDad3986 (@BatDad3986) June 5, 2023

Republicans are twisting this against liberals stating that they feel glad that liberals know Melania is on top. Unfortunately, there are some woke liberal individuals making sexist and anti-women remarks about the former first lady.

Photo above is from Wikipedia.

