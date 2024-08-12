Employee happiness and the timeless truths that deliver success

In the corporate world, tangible metrics such as revenue, market share, and profit margins often measure success. However, while invisible, the intangible aspect of company culture plays a pivotal role in shaping every team member’s behaviour, actions, and attitudes. A culture rooted in employee happiness is not just a feel-good concept; it’s a strategic imperative that can make or break a company’s success.

The power of employee happiness

Employee happiness is not a new-age buzzword; it’s a timeless truth that has stood the test of time. As Ken Blanchard, the renowned author and leadership expert, once said, “Connect the dots between individual roles and the goals of the organization. When people see that connection, they get a lot of energy out of work. They feel the importance, dignity, and meaning in their job.”

Today, Brittany Forsyth, VP of Human Relations at Shopify, echoes this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of aligning behaviours and beliefs with the company’s core values. “Determine what behaviours and beliefs you value as a company and have everyone live true to them. These behaviours and beliefs should be so essential to your core that you don’t even think of it as a culture.”

Building a culture of happiness

Embody core values: Ensure your core values are true and lived by your best employees. Avoid values that are too aspirational or merely “permission to play”. Use posters to reinforce these values and quiz employees to ensure they are internalized.

Foster collaboration: Clarify roles in projects to enhance comfort in collaboration. Engage employees in cross-functional teams for major initiatives to boost involvement and excitement. Set a clear, thematic goal for each quarter that reflects the company’s current priorities.

Measure and celebrate engagement: Regularly assess employee engagement through quick surveys and treat these metrics as key business indicators. Celebrate achievements publicly to reinforce a culture of recognition.

Enhance productivity: Pair new hires with mentors to accelerate their integration and productivity. Train managers to be attuned to employees’ emotional health, as this directly impacts productivity. Design your office to offer flexible workspaces that cater to different needs.

Recognize and reward: Encourage leaders to recognize employees in unexpected ways. Foster peer-to-peer recognition in all-hands meetings. Personalize recognition to reinforce desired behaviours.

Embrace diversity: Define diversity within your company context and actively work to overcome unconscious biases. Link the importance of diversity to business outcomes to gain buy-in.

Practise appreciation: Reward employees generously for their contributions. Build a culture of appreciation by regularly expressing gratitude. Celebrate milestones like birthdays to strengthen bonds and goodwill.

The bottom line

In the words of business legends like Sam Walton and Richard Branson, appreciation and recognition are the cornerstones of a thriving workplace.

By implementing these practical tips, you can create a culture where employees not only feel valued but also drive the company towards greater success.