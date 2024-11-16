How a Trump presidency could upset Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s future

Before Donald Trump claimed victory in the 2024 presidential race, he had already made waves with his outspoken stance on Prince Harry’s move to the United States. Trump has been vocal about his displeasure with the Duke of Sussex, even threatening to have him deported over questions surrounding his immigration status.

The immigration showdown

AOL wrote that at the heart of the controversy is Harry’s legal battle concerning his U.S. visa. In his memoir Spare, the Duke admitted to using illegal drugs in the past, including cocaine, marijuana, and psychedelic mushrooms.

These revelations have raised concerns about the legality of his visa application, as drug use can be grounds for visa denial under U.S. immigration law.

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have called California home since stepping away from their royal duties in 2020. While Meghan is a U.S. citizen, Harry has been working to secure permanent residency, a process now complicated by the details in his memoir.

The conservative think tank, The Heritage Foundation, has demanded access to Harry’s visa records, arguing that the son of King Charles III should not have been allowed to enter the U.S. due to his drug use.

Despite his revelations, a judge recently ruled that Harry’s visa records must remain confidential, making any potential deportation battle more difficult for Trump.

Trump’s threats and the royal fallout

The tensions between Trump and Harry reached a boiling point in February when Trump made a bold statement at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). Speaking to a crowd in Oxon Hill, Maryland, he declared, “I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own.”

Trump, who has long admired the late Queen Elizabeth II, was vocal about his respect for the monarch. In 2018, he called her “an incredible woman” and praised her for her poise and grace, stating that she had represented the UK without ever making a mistake.

His admiration for the Queen only deepened after she died in 2022, with Trump often reminiscing about their meetings and his family’s respect for the monarchy.

However, the respect didn’t extend to Harry and Meghan, particularly after they moved to the U.S. and distanced themselves from royal duties. Trump has frequently criticized the Biden administration for its leniency toward the Sussexes, accusing it of being too accommodating to the couple since their relocation.

In March, Trump told GB News’ Nigel Farage that if it was found that Harry had lied on his visa application or had misrepresented his past drug use, “appropriate action” should be taken. When asked if that could include deportation, Trump replied, “Oh, I don’t know. You’ll have to tell me. You just have to tell me. You would have thought they would have known this a long time ago.”

Eric Trump weighs in

Trump’s son, Eric Trump, also weighed in on the saga in August, saying he’d be more than happy to see Harry and Meghan sent back to the UK. “You can have them back over here,” Eric quipped, “but I’m not sure if you want them anymore. It feels like they’re on an island of their own.”

Despite his strong rhetoric, Eric later softened his stance, suggesting that his father would not likely push for Harry’s deportation over drug-related discrepancies. “I don’t give a damn if he did drugs. It means nothing,” Eric said. “I can tell you that our father and our entire family have tremendous respect for the monarchy.”

Meghan’s tension with Trump

The drama doesn’t end with Harry. Trump has also had a public feud with Meghan Markle, criticizing her comments about the royal family. In May 2023, Trump accused Meghan of being “very disrespectful” to Queen Elizabeth, a sentiment that mirrored his broader frustration with the Sussexes’ treatment of the monarchy.

As the tension continues to simmer, one thing is clear — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s American adventure is far from a smooth ride. Whether or not Trump follows through with his threat to deport Harry remains to be seen, but one thing is certain — the saga of Harry’s visa is not only a legal battle, it’s become a full-blown political and royal drama.

The outcome of this royal risk could have lasting implications on U.S.-UK relations, the royal family’s reputation, and the future of Harry and Meghan in America.

With Trump back in the political spotlight, this is a storyline worth watching.