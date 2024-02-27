Illegal immigration tops voter concerns, Americans back border wall

Illegal immigration has emerged as a primary concern for voters in the ongoing election cycle. The Fe. 26 Monmouth University poll highlights a groundbreaking development: for the first time in the survey’s history, a majority of Americans are in favor of erecting a border wall along the U.S.–Mexico border.

Under President Joe Biden’s administration, public apprehension about the border crisis has reached unprecedented levels. With a record influx of illegal immigrants entering the country, over six in 10 Americans now perceive illegal immigration as a “very serious” problem, marking a stark increase from previous years.

Illegal immigration

The poll reveals a staggering 84% of Americans expressing concern about the border crisis, a sentiment driven by the escalating number of illegal border crossings. Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute, underscores the pivotal role of illegal immigration as a defining issue in this presidential election year.

Amidst estimates suggesting over 10 million illegal immigrants have entered the country since President Biden assumed office, support for building a border wall has surged. Notably, 58% of the public now backs the construction of a border wall, a stark departure from prior polling data.

Former President Donald Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy, aimed at curbing illegal immigration, garners considerable support, with 61% of Americans advocating for asylum seekers to wait in Mexico during the claims processing.

Ongoing discord on border security

While President Biden has taken steps to dismantle his predecessor’s border initiatives, including halting federal construction of the border wall, opposition to such measures persists. Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s decision to pursue state-funded border wall construction underscores the ongoing discord between federal and state authorities regarding border security.

As concerns about illegal immigration intensify across partisan lines, President Biden faces mounting scrutiny over his administration’s handling of the border crisis. The resurgence of border wall construction in certain regions, despite the administration’s stance, reflects the enduring debate over immigration policy and border security in the United States.

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

