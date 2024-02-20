“Me or Kamala Harris,” Nikki Haley’s bold forecast as next president

GOP contender Nikki Haley boldly asserted in an exclusive interview with ABC News that the next American president will be a woman, firmly planting herself and Vice President Kamala Harris at the forefront of this historic prospect.

“Mark my words, we are on the brink of witnessing a female president. It’s either going to be me or Kamala Harris.” She emphasized her commitment to steering the course, dismissing former President Donald Trump as unsuitable for the role.

“If Donald Trump secures the Republican nomination, victory is not in the cards. Every indicator points against it… and I won’t stand idly by. We’re in this for the long haul, and we will prevail,” Haley declared, signaling her unwavering determination to challenge the status quo.

However, when pressed on whether she would support Trump should he emerge as the nominee for the 2024 elections, Haley remained cryptic, opting instead to focus on her aspirations for the presidency.

Next President!

“I’m in this race to win. Support will come later. Right now, let’s focus on the future…… I simply don’t believe he’s the right person for this pivotal moment in our nation’s history. My priority is not who I’ll endorse, but rather how we can heal and unify our country,” she explained, underscoring her commitment to a forward-looking agenda.

Haley highlighted the need for fresh leadership, contending that Trump and President Joe Biden are “too old” for the demanding responsibilities of the presidency.

“Our nation is yearning for a new generation of leadership, untethered by past grievances and distractions. We need a leader who can chart a bold course forward,” she asserted.

Haley’s bold assertions come amid escalating tensions within the political landscape, with speculation rife about the trajectory of American leadership. As she continues to champion her vision for a transformative presidency, Haley remains a formidable contender, poised to leave an indelible mark on the nation’s political landscape.

Read More News

Cover Photo by Depositphotos