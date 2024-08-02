Kamala Harris responds to Trump’s attacks, says it’s the same old show

Kamala Harris’ response to Trump’s attacks on her at the National Black Journalists convention on Wednesday (July 31) is akin to water rolling off a duck’s back.

She is taking it in her stride and at a rally in Texas on August 1 she said it was “the same old show”.

“This afternoon, Donald Trump spoke at the annual meeting of the National Association of Black Journalists. And it was the same old show: the divisiveness and the disrespect. And let me just say, the American people deserve better. The American people deserve a leader who tells the truth.

“A leader who does not respond with hostility and anger when confronted with the facts. We deserve a leader who understands that our differences do not divide us – they are an essential source of our strength.”

Harris was speaking at the Sigma Gamma Rho’s 60th International Biennial Boule which is a black sorority gathering of all its members in Houston, Texas.

She said, “The Donald Trump America saw at NABJ is the one Black voters have known for years.”

Trump appears to be grasping at straws as he constantly tried to assassinate her character quite unsuccessfully with his low-blow tactics ranging from using age to gender to ethnicity. These are just a few of his hallmark traits when it comes to trying to defeat his opponents by putting them in a negative light and making personal, often irrelevant, attacks and comments.

On the same day, in Pennsylvania during a rally in the evening he had said, “Don’t forget. Four weeks ago she was considered, like, the worst,… and then all of a sudden she had a personality makeover…All of a sudden she’s considered the new Margaret Thatcher.”

Harris’s husband Doug Emhoff , who was himself subjected to attacks from Trump, said Trump’s remarks in Chicago showed that he was just a “horrible person”. His exact words were “… a worse version of an already horrible person. He should never be near the White House again.”

”The insults, the BS – it’s horrible, it’s terrible, it shows lack of character,” said Emhoff.