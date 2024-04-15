Maren Morris embraces drag and defies critics

Country sensation Maren Morris silenced her critics with a powerful message of solidarity with the LGBTQ community. Last year, Morris faced backlash for bringing her young son to a family-friendly drag event, but she’s not backing down.

In a candid conversation on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” last Friday, Morris opened up about her unwavering commitment to supporting marginalized communities. “If it means losing fans for amplifying voices that truly need to be heard, then so be it,” she declared to host Kelly Clarkson.

Morris didn’t stop there. She shared her experience performing alongside drag queens at a Nashville benefit concert aimed at protesting anti-LGBTQ legislation. “It was a wholesome event for all ages, sending a clear message of inclusivity,” Morris emphasized.

Despite the event’s positive intentions, criticism surfaced online, questioning Morris’ parenting choices. Unfazed, the Texas native approached social media to address the detractors head-on.

“Let’s not allow ‘save the children’ rhetoric to derail crucial conversations,” she urged, highlighting the historical presence of gender-bending attire in various cultural spheres.

At the March 2023 benefit concert, she fearlessly proclaimed her support for drag culture, daring authorities to challenge her actions.

“My son delights in watching me sit in the makeup chair, utterly fascinated by the array of colors. It’s completely innocent,” she remarked about the experience.

“In my opinion, it’s a wonderful display of artistry. Normalizing it and presenting it as a simple love for dressing up is fantastic,” she continued. “Since it was an all-ages show, it was entirely suitable for families.”

“Yes, I introduced my son to drag queens today. So, Tennessee, come at me,” she boldly declared to a roaring crowd.

With her unwavering courage and outspoken advocacy, Maren Morris continues to set an example of fearlessness in the face of adversity.

