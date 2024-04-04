Business Insights International Lifestyle

Botswana President Masisi issues threat – 20,000 elephants headed to Germany!

ByGemma Iso

April 4, 2024
Amid the escalation of an ongoing dispute over hunting trophies, Botswana President Masisi threatens to send a staggering 20,000 elephants to Germany. The threat underscores the deepening tension between the two nations.

President Masisi accused the German government, particularly the environment ministry, of deceit in attempting to ban the import of hunting trophies. With Botswana facing an “overpopulation” of elephants, Masisi slammed Germany’s interference, suggesting they could learn to coexist with the majestic creatures without resorting to bans.

“It is very easy to sit in Berlin and have an opinion about our affairs in Botswana,” remarked Masisi, highlighting the disconnect between German policies and the realities faced by African nations. He emphasized that Botswana’s conservation efforts have led to a surge in the elephant population, necessitating measures like controlled hunting to maintain ecological balance.

The proposal to dispatch thousands of elephants to Germany is not an isolated maneuver. President Masisi revealed Botswana’s previous offers to Angola and Mozambique to alleviate its elephant surplus, with Mozambique yet to accept the offer. Now, Germany finds itself in the crosshairs of Botswana’s wildlife diplomacy.

However, the threat has drawn skepticism from conservationists like Mary Rice, who deem it impractical and question its efficacy. Nonetheless, the standoff underscores broader issues surrounding trophy hunting, with calls for greater regulation and transparency within the industry.

This clash isn’t confined to Germany alone. President Masisi’s recent warning against a potential hunting trophy ban in the UK Parliament echoes his stance against what he perceives as Western interference in African conservation efforts. His impassioned defense of trophy hunting as a means of supporting rural livelihoods underscores the complex dynamics at play.

The fate of Botswana’s elephants hangs in the balance as the international community grapples with the complex interplay between conservation, hunting, and national sovereignty.

 Cover Photo: Depositphotos

