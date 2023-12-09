Michelle Pfeiffer suffers black eye from playing pickleball

Michelle Pfeiffer recently showcased her pickleball-induced battle scar—a black eye—on Instagram, warning others to be cautious around the “kitchen” area in the sport. Her series of photos depicted her nursing the injury with a hefty ice pack and bravely showing off the swollen, purple bruise, earning both sympathy and admiration from her followers. The incident occurred when the ball struck her eye, resulting in an immediate concern of having to postpone her appearance once again on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

The mishap was attributed to one of her sister Lori’s friends, who was evidently distressed and unable to face her after the accident. This wasn’t the first time an eye-related issue had affected Pfeiffer’s plans; a prior appearance was delayed due to a stye.

Dedication to skincare

Despite the injury, Pfeiffer’s radiant complexion shone through, a testament to her dedication to skincare. She’s an advocate for clean beauty products, sticking with brands like Sodashi due to their natural ingredients that suit her sensitive skin without causing breakouts.

Her skincare routine remains refreshingly simple—cleansing and moisturizing are her go-to steps. While she used to request clean or organic makeup for events, she’s found a balance, using trusted safe products during downtime and relying on high-performing ones like W3ll People’s mascara for professional appearances, especially on film where clarity matters.

Pfeiffer also attributes her glowing skin to her vegan diet, noticing positive changes after fully embracing a plant-based lifestyle.

Her commitment to skincare and health shines through, even in the midst of a sporting mishap, proving that she’s just as dedicated to self-care as she is to her craft.

Well-wishes from various personalities

Supportive messages poured in from various personalities, including her sister Deedee, who praised her resilience, and well-wishes for a speedy recovery from actress Selma Blair. Julianne Moore shared her own reluctance to play similar games, while Alec Baldwin humorously commented on the challenges of combining beauty product promotion and pickleball play.

Cover Photo: IG