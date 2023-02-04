Gucci Who? Prada Replaces Gucci As Hottest Brand 

Gucci is currently experiencing a decline in popularity, which may be attributed to Alessandro Michelle’s departure as creative director. Additionally, the brand’s recent collection received criticism for being lacklustre and uninspiring.

They have recently hired former Valentino creative director, Sabato De Sarno. Some may give praise to Sarno for his work at Valentino, but the brand itself has not been the hottest brand for quite some time. Many are hoping that De Sarno would add some spark to Gucci’s newer collections.

According to the Robb Report, in the second half of 2022, there was a 37% surge in searches for Prada products. This was accompanied by several significant changes within the company, including the launch of its first recycled gold fine jewellery collection, the appointment of TikTok star Charli D’Amelio as the face of its Linea Rossa FW22 campaign, and the naming of Andrea Guerra as the new Prada Group CEO.

Netizen reaction to Gucci’s dethrone

The hottest brands right now according to the Lyst Index 👀 pic.twitter.com/NCuY1VmxYj — Kea (@jacquemusx) February 2, 2023

The list comprises the top 20 hottest luxury brands, and Gucci has been at number one for a long time. Another brand Gucci has to watch out for is the upcoming brand Moncler, which has risen in popularity significantly in 2022.

be happy ur on the list! still thriving and strong — jesse (@jessemenchaca) February 2, 2023

The current top 5 comprises Prada, Gucci, Moncler, Miu Miu (which is Prada’s subsidiary) and Valentino. Even Coach has made it on the list at number 19, to which the social media manager for the brand’s Twitter page even responded to the post.

Others are criticising the list as brands such as Nike somehow made it on the list. Nike is commonly known for their athletic wear and for fashion lovers, it is deemed as a utility item rather than something fashionable. However, this statement is a subject that should be debated upon.

Prada is really the #1 brand right now, it’s hot — Prada nylon (@pacorabbanee) February 2, 2023

Complaints that Louis Vuitton and Dior are not being too high up on the list is also another debatable topic. Furthermore, others understood why Chanel was not even on the list as the luxury brand has seen numerous criticisms on their quality and pricing. Chanel’s new clothing collection has also received backlash due to their uninspiring looks.

Moncler been having really sick campaigns recently. im shocked they aren’t no 1 — sexy people call me Dante. (@dantelvis) February 2, 2023

Others are questioning why brands that are controversial still rank highly over those that aren’t. For example, Dolce & Gabbana and Balenciaga, where both brands have suffered backlash due to their controversial campaigns, are ranked higher than Louis Vuitton.

Now it seems that Prada will do everything in its power to retain its title as the hottest brand.

Gucci is now on a slippery slope and would need to hope that De Sarno can maintain or regain the brand’s “hotness” again.

