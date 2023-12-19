One more proof that Sha’Carri Richardson’s influence goes beyond the tracks

There comes a point in every elite athlete’s life when, after achieving incredible feats in their sport, their impact suddenly extends beyond their spheres of play. For example, Usain Bolt achieved this at the 2008 Olympics when he won three golds and became the world’s fastest man.

Similarly, American sprinter Noah Lyles attained this transition after winning the World Athletics Championships with three gold medals. This year’s addition to that list is 23-year-old American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson.

Even after the end of her track season this year, she continued to win awards and titles for her outstanding performances. Richardson even had a Dallas ISD track and a day named after her in her hometown, Dallas, Texas. She also attended the United States Grand Prix sprint race this year to hand out prestigious awards.

And now, another proof that her influence is going out of bounds is being featured in one of Kanye West’s new songs on his album, Vultures.

Her famous line, “And I’m ready mentally, physically, and emotionally. And I’m here to stay, I’m not back, I’m better.” was mentioned at the beginning of the track.

The Interview

Richardson had a rough time recovering from her doping scandal the previous years; nevertheless, this didn’t stop her from staging a powerful win at the 2023 USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Oregon.

She blazed to victory at the women’s 100-meter event and secured a berth on her first world championships team. After placing first, Richardson then got interviewed for her performance in Hayward Field. Taking breaths in between, Richardson said what would become her iconic line: “And I am ready mentally, physically, and emotionally. And I am here to stay; I am not back; I am better.”

What Richardson had to overcome

Richardson’s famous phrase was heavily influenced by her trials and tribulations in 2021, when she was stripped of her US Open title and given a 30-day ban after testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana. Richardson struggled the following year after failing to qualify for the World Championships.

Opening up about what she went through in Budapest, Richardson stated that she’s no longer concerned about the world anymore, as she’s already seen them turn their backs on her when she was struggling.

