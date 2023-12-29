Law USA

Early release from jail for Gypsy Rose Blanchard

ByGemma Iso

December 29, 2023
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the woman at the center of a notorious homicide conspiracy, is slated for release from the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri.

Convicted of second-degree slaying in connection to the demise of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, Gypsy Rose pleaded guilty in July 2016 and received a 10-year prison sentence.

The chilling details of her case unfolded during the trial, revealing a life filled with deception and manipulation.

Gypsy Rose, who claimed to be a victim of her mother’s elaborate Munchausen by proxy scheme, asserted that she was forced to feign disabilities and undergo unnecessary medical procedures for financial gain.

The shocking abuse came to a head in 2015 when Gypsy Rose convinced her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, to terminate her mom’s life. Godejohn is currently serving a life sentence for his role in the crime.

Gypsy Rose desires to meet pop sensation Taylor Swift, whom she credits as an inspiration. TMZ reports that she holds tickets to a Kansas City Chiefs game on New Year’s Eve and hopes to encounter Swift at Arrowhead Stadium.

E-book/docuseries

In a bid to share her side of the story, Gypsy Rose is set to release an eBook titled “Released” on January 9.

Published by Penguin Random House, the book will feature a collection of interview transcripts and journal entries, offering readers a glimpse into the mind of a woman who endured unimaginable circumstances.

Additionally, Blanchard will open up in Lifetime’s docuseries, “The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard,” on January 5.

While acknowledging the gravity of her actions, she emphasized her desperation at the time, revealing a complex narrative that continues to unfold.

As the nation awaits Gypsy Rose’s release, her story serves as a stark reminder of the harrowing consequences of abuse and the resilience of the human spirit.

