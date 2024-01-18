Star witness Kevin Morris emerges in Hunter Biden probe

House Republican investigators are set to dig into the financial ties between Hunter Biden and Kevin Morris. Morris, a prominent Hollywood lawyer becomes a star witness as he has allegedly been a key supporter both in terms of lavish art purchases and substantial financial backing for Hunter Biden’s legal defense.

The star witness

Scheduled for a closed-door session on Capitol Hill, Morris’s testimony follows recent revelations that he reportedly spent nearly $1 million on artwork created by Hunter Biden. The art dealer, Georges Bergès, who facilitated the sales, disclosed to House investigators that Morris had acquired art worth $875,000 from the president’s son.

The intensified focus on Morris as a star witness signals a new chapter in the investigation into President Joe Biden. While lawmakers have struggled to identify impeachable offenses against him, Republicans are honing in on Hunter Biden’s art sales as part of a broader inquiry into potential influence peddling by the Biden family.

Art patron and creditor to Hunter

Bergès also disclosed that Morris extended loans totaling millions of dollars to Hunter Biden to address mounting debts. The art dealer further asserted that Hunter Biden directed his commission from the art sales, approximately $525,000, towards repaying debts owed to Morris.

Republicans, led by Rep. James Comer, allege that the art transactions are part of an ongoing influence-peddling scheme benefiting the Biden family. Comer emphasized Morris’s pivotal role in the investigation, citing a substantial financial contribution totaling $5.8 million.

Democrats, however, dismiss the inclusion of Morris as a diversionary tactic. Rep. Jamie Raskin characterized the move as a “wild goose chase upon a partisan distraction,” asserting that Morris lacks any substantive connection to the president.

Amidst the partisan clash, the impeachment investigation continues to unravel the complex web of financial dealings surrounding the Biden family, leaving both parties at odds over the significance of Morris’s testimony.

