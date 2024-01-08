Uncategorized

Stefanik raises eyebrows on 2024 election certification

ByGemma Iso

January 8, 2024
In a riveting appearance on NBC News’s “Meet the Press” this Sunday, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) left the nation on the edge of their seats as she hinted at withholding certification of the 2024 election results until ensuring its legality and validity.

Doubtful on election’s validity?

When pressed about whether she would certify the election results regardless of the outcome, Stefanik intriguingly responded, “We will see if this is a legal and valid election.”

The suspenseful moment followed discussions on her objections to certifying Pennsylvania’s 2020 election results in January 2021, where she staunchly defended her stance on election integrity.

Stefanik argued that her objection stemmed from what she perceived as unconstitutional overreach by Pennsylvania’s State Supreme Court and secretary of state. She claimed they had “unilaterally and unconstitutionally rewrote election law” by eliminating signature-matching requirements.

In an exclusive interview with NBC News moderator Kristen Welker, Stefanik explained, “What we saw in 2020 was unconstitutional circumventing of the Constitution, not going through state legislators when it comes to changing election law.” She emphasized her commitment to certifying results based on constitutionality rather than partisan lines.

Rewriting election law

Stefanik, a vocal supporter of former President Trump, also delved into the legal battles surrounding Trump’s eligibility for the 2024 ballot.

She passionately asserted that efforts to remove Trump from primary ballots in Colorado and Maine were a “suppression of the American people.”

The cases, set to be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court, revolve around the interpretation of the 14th Amendment’s insurrection clause.

The tension surrounding these ballot decisions has ignited claims from the right that Democrats are strategically attempting to thwart Trump’s potential return to the White House in 2024.

As the nation eagerly awaits the Supreme Court’s verdict, Stefanik’s enigmatic stance on election certification adds another layer of intrigue to the unfolding political drama.

New York now suing bus companies $700 million for transporting illegal migrants from Texas to “sanctuary city” 

