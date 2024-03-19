Trump fires back at critics over ‘blood bath’ comments

Former President Trump ignited a fresh wave of controversy on Monday and fired back at critics as he defended his weekend remarks, firing shots at Democrats and the media for what he deemed a misinterpretation of his words.

In a fiery exchange on Truth Social, Trump slammed critics who accused him of inciting violence with his warning of a potential “blood bath” should he lose the upcoming election in November.

“The Fake News Media, and their Democrat Partners in the destruction of our Nation, pretended to be shocked at my use of the word BLOODBATH,” Trump wrote, emphasizing his frustration with how his words had been portrayed.

Trump’s comments came in the aftermath of a rally in Ohio where he raised concerns about the impact of imports on the American automobile industry, particularly targeting policies championed by President Biden.

Critics: “Blood Bath” taken out of context?

“The United Auto Workers, but not their leadership, fully understand what I mean,” he added, doubling down on his stance.

While Trump’s supporters rallied behind him, arguing that his words were taken out of context, critics, including President Biden, wasted no time condemning what they perceived as a veiled threat.

Biden took to X, formerly known as Twitter, accusing Trump of seeking another January 6th scenario, referring to the Capitol riot, and vowed a resounding defeat in the upcoming election.

The controversy surrounding Trump’s remarks quickly went viral, with the former president’s campaign seizing the moment to rally support and generate funds.

In a strategic move, they sent out a fundraising email with the provocative subject line “Bloodbath!” aiming to capitalize on the outrage while reiterating their stance on the potential consequences for the auto industry under a Biden presidency.

As tensions escalate and the political discourse intensifies, Trump’s latest salvo serves as a stark reminder of the deep ideological divisions gripping the nation ahead of the pivotal November election.

