Trump’s midnight meltdown leaves everyone dazed and confused

If Donald Trump’s recent social media posts are anything to go by, it appears that the presidential nominee may be losing some of his marbles.

Between midnight on Monday and the early hours of Tuesday morning, Trump went on a rant, attacking President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and the media.

He started venting on his Truth Social blog, calling Kamala a liar. He said;

“Lyin Kamala Harris, the Biden appointed Border Czar who never visited the Border, and whose incompetence gave us the the WORST and MOST DANGEROUS Border anywhere in the World, has absolutely terrible pole numbers against a fine and brilliant young man named DONALD J. TRUMP! Be careful what you wish for, Democrats??? MAGA 2024.”

The fact that he called himself a brilliant young man at 78 seems like he just got out of crazy town to many a reader. He also sounded very much like a villain in some kind of Grimms’ fairy tale with his dire warning of “Be careful what you wish for…”

The other thing that cracked people up was the spelling of the word “pole” when he meant “poll”. Some follow-up comments on X alluded to the fact that he may be thinking about “strippers” and “poles” in that context instead.

Needless to say, it had to be some kind of meltdown for him to come to the conclusion he was a young man when his opponent is now 19 years younger than him.

In other Trump-related news, on July 22, he also started attacking ABC News on Truth Social in what many feel is an effort to dodge the debate with Kamala Harris on September 10.

“ABC Fake News is such a joke, among the absolute WORST in the business. They then tried to make ‘Sleepy’ look like a great President – he was the WORST, and Lyin’ Kamala into a competent person, which she is not.”

”ABC, the home of George Slopadopolus is not worthy of holding a Debate, of which I hope there will be many!”, he went on, as he purposely made fun of the show host’s name.

Trump also said that ABC was biased and the debate should be hosted by FOX News instead, which shows that he has some fears as FOX News is friendlier ground for him.

He also complained that the Republicans had spent time and money fighting Joe Biden and now they had to start all over again and, therefore, the Republican Party should be reimbursed for fraud. All in all, it has been two days of ranting for Trump with what crazy thing he will say next, becoming anyone’s guess.