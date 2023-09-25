The unusual benefit of cheese, it fights tooth decay

Tooth decay is a modern day epidemic as we get quick fixes through sugary drinks and food. There is hidden sugar in almost everything we consume and tooth decay is becoming extremely prevalent.

According to the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research 90% of adults between the ages of 20 and 64 have some kind of tooth decay.

One surprising thing that can really help is cheddar cheese. One slice of cheddar cheese has 4 grams of protein, 13 mg of potassium, 77.9 mg of phosphorus and 120 mg of calcium which definitely supports oral health. Cheddar cheese has the ability to restore balance to the mouth’s PH levels from acid exposure.

What cheese are you eating?

High levels of acid can destroy tooth enamel, whether from the combination of sugar and bacteria in our mouths or from eating acidic foods themselves. This is applicable to cheddar cheese specifically. According to studies chewing on cheese jumpstarts saliva production and the more saliva you have the more pH levels stay in check.

In addition cheddar is also said to have certain nutrients that offer enamel protection from acid exposure. The works in a similar way to gum which is said to increase saliva in the mouth

Cheddar cheese also has phosphorous and calcium which contributes in fighting tooth decay.

The estimated amount of cheese that should be eaten to help the mouth’s PH levels is approximately 9 grams a day. After eating cheese, a residue is left behind that further protects the teeth.

The chewing action gives rise to even more saliva which washes away plaque, bacteria and food debris.

So in addition to regular brushing, flossing and mouthwash, it’s not just fruits and vegetables that are gonna help you with good oral hygiene and the good news is cheese is a a lot more fun to eat as it adds flavor to your food.

