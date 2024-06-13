Vietnam ranks 3rd in natural and enhanced elegance

Vietnam ranked third in a list of 20 Asian countries known for their beautiful women, according to a recent ranking by Insider Monkey.

The finance website, known for providing free insider trading and hedge fund data, used a consensus-driven approach to evaluate natural beauty and the influence of cosmetic surgery across these nations.

The methodology was meticulous: scores were assigned to each of the 20 shortlisted countries, with values ranging from 0.05 to 1. Vietnam earned an impressive 0.9, securing its spot just behind Japan and South Korea, which scored 0.95 and 1 respectively.

“Vietnam is renowned for its beautiful women, who are often admired for their delicate features, smooth skin, and graceful demeanor,” highlighting its well-deserved reputation.

Aesthetic enhancements in Vietnam

The recognition comes at a time when the beauty industry in the Asia-Pacific region is experiencing explosive growth. Projections suggest that by 2031, the facial care market in this region will skyrocket to a value of $88.4 billion.

South Korea, leading this boom, is often dubbed the “beauty capital of the world,” thanks to its elaborate skincare regimens and the significant emphasis its women place on beauty treatments.

In Vietnam, the beauty market was valued at $2.26 billion in 2022, reflecting the country’s burgeoning industry.

Moreover, the demand for cosmetic procedures in Vietnam has been on the rise. The country is becoming a hotspot for affordable beauty treatments, with nose jobs costing around $1,000 and breast augmentations at $2,000.

This affordability, combined with high-quality services, is attracting a growing number of people seeking aesthetic enhancements.

Vietnam’s high ranking is a testament to both the natural beauty of its women and the country’s emerging status as a hub for cosmetic procedures.

As the beauty industry continues to thrive in the region, Vietnam’s allure is only set to increase, drawing more admirers and beauty enthusiasts from around the world.

