Actor O Yeong-su from Squid Game sued for sexual misconduct

- Advertisement -

Korean actor O Yeong-su, 78, who played Oh Il-nam in the hit Netflix series “Squid Game,’ has been indicted for alleged indecent assault of a woman.

O Yeong-su, who won a 2022 Golden Globe best supporting actor award for his role in “Squid Game,” was indicted by the Suwon District Prosecutor’s Office’s Seongnam branch in South Korea.

He is accused of inappropriately making physical contact with a woman in mid-2017.

The woman filed a complaint with the police against him in December 2021, nearly four months after “Squid Game” was released in September.

The police closed the case and decided not to send the case to the prosecution in April However, the woman appealed and prosecutors conducted another investigation.

The prosecution reportedly found evidence to indict O Yeong-su. He denied the allegations during the investigation by the prosecution.

O Yeong-su told JTBC News that the only physical contact with the woman was holding hands while he guided the way around a lake.

“I just apologized because she said she wouldn’t make it a problem if I apologized,” adding that his apology did not mean admitting the charges.

Netflix’s most successful launch to date was Squid Game, which is still very well-liked. 111 million people watched the show’s 2021 premiere in the first month. O played the oldest player in the popular survival drama, competing against hundreds of other underprivileged players in a deadly game for a significant financial reward.

Seoul’s culture ministry pulled a government advertisement about its regulatory innovation that featured O after the news broke.

The actor, whose five-decade-long career, became the first Korean actor to win a Golden Globe in January. In the race for the Best Supporting Actor in Television honor, he outperformed other notable actors like Billy Crudup of The Morning Show, Kieran Culkin of Succession, and Brett Goldstein of Ted Lasso.

For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.comManila Bulletin

Read More News:

Related Posts

No related posts.