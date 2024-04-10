Months of planning lead to successful $30 million historic heist in LA

In the aftermath of the daring cash heist in Los Angeles over Easter weekend, experts are in a state of shock at the audacity of the heist, noting the extensive planning and technical expertise required to circumvent security measures.

Former police detective Randy Sutton suggests that such a large-scale operation likely involved meticulous planning over months, if not longer, and required insider knowledge of security protocols.

The logistics of moving the $30 million cash present a significant challenge for the perpetrators. Estimates suggest that the stolen haul could weigh as much as 7,500 pounds, raising questions about how the criminals intend to launder the money.

Daring historic heist

The heist has stunned authorities and the public alike, with thieves reportedly making off with up to $30 million. Believed to be one of the largest such robberies in U.S. history, the heist has ignited widespread speculation among fascinated onlookers.

The crime unfolded in the suburban Sylmar neighborhood, where thieves breached a money storage facility, believed to be operated by GardaWorld, a prominent cash management and security company.

It was reported that the burglars breached the roof of the building and entered the vault without setting off the alarm system in the facility.

While the Central Bank of Iraq heist during the U.S. invasion in 2003 remains the largest cash robbery globally, the Los Angeles incident ranks among the most substantial in U.S. history.

As per the Los Angeles Times, the largest cash theft in the city before this incident occurred on September 12, 1997. During that event, $18.9 million was stolen from the former location of the Dunbar Armored Inc. facility on Mateo Street. The individuals involved in that case were eventually apprehended.

As authorities delve deeper into the investigation, the mystery surrounding the audacious heist only deepens, leaving both law enforcement and the public captivated by the brazenness of the crime.

